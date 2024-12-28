NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

It's a busy Saturday in the NBA, and the main slate offers us a solid seven games to work with. However, we have an injury report jam-packed with big names, which adds an intriguing wrinkle to the night and our lineup-building process.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Saturday, 12/28 @11:30 a.m. ET:

New York Knicks (-13) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 228.0)

Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 230.5)

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors (-6.5) (O/U: 219.5)

Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets (-5.5) (O/U: 232.0)

Philadelphia 76ers (-7) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 223.0)

Dallas Mavericks (-4.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 222.5)

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) (O/U: 221.5)

We have what appears to be a very competitive slate on tap by virtue of point spreads, with just one outlier in the Knicks-Wizards clash. Otherwise, there are six games with lines of seven points or fewer, and there could certainly be some further movement depending on how some of the uncertain injury situations shake out.

Projected totals are encouraging as well, with what projects to be an above-average night in terms of offense on tap. Moreover, the two games with the highest figures – the Bucks-Bulls and Pistons-Nuggets clashes – also have narrow spreads attached.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Antetokoummpo remains out for a fourth straight game, the likes of Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton should all benefit, especially if Damian Lillard also remains sidelined.

Luka Doncic, DAL (calf): OUT

In Doncic's ongoing absence, Naji Marshall might remain in the starting five, while both Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes should see plenty of minutes at point guard.

Anthony Davis, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Davis, who didn't participate in Friday's practice, is out Saturday, LeBron James will be set for plenty of extra usage if he can play through his illness, while Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Armel Traore and Christian Koloko are all candidates for center minutes.

Joel Embiid, PHI (foot/face): QUESTIONABLE

If Embiid is out, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George will be set for big bumps in usage while Andre Drummond will likely draw a start at center.

LeBron James, LAL (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If LeBron is out, Anthony Davis will be in line for even more usage than usual if he can play through his ankle injury, while Cam Reddish could draw a start at power forward.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Sabonis is out, Trey Lyles and Isaac Jones could be tasked with most of the minutes at center while De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan enjoy big increases in usage.

Damian Lillard, MIL (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Lillard remains sidelined, Ryan Rollins and AJ Green will be set for plenty of minutes at point guard.

Devin Booker, PHO (groin): OUT

In Booker's ongoing absence, Ryan Dunn or Royce O'Neale will likely be part of the first unit, while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal should be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of opportunity.

Other notable injuries:

Dereck Lively, DAL (hip): OUT

Grayson Allen, PHO (concussion): GTD

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI (calf): DOUBTFUL

Jordan Poole, WAS (hip): QUESTIONABLE

John Collins, UTA (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Josh Giddey, CHI (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Stephen Curry, GSW (knee): PROBABLE

Draymond Green, GSW (back): PROBABLE

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Saturday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,300), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Anthony Davis ($11,200) and Joel Embiid ($10,600).

Jokic posted 71.3 FD points in Friday's game against the Cavaliers and carries that type of ceiling any time he takes the floor.

If Antetokounmpo suits up, he'll be returning from a three-game absence and should therefore be rested and in a premium matchup against the Bulls' frontcourt.

If Davis is able to suit up, he may take the floor without LeBron, which would brighten his outlook despite his ankle issue.

Even if Embiid is able to take the floor, he remains a somewhat more risky play than usual due to his erratic production and the fact he's now dealing with a foot issue in addition to his ongoing knee problems.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Cade Cunningham, DET ($9,900)

Cunningham just scored 49.8 FD points against the Kings on Thursday and had eclipsed 56 FD points in three of the previous four games as well.

LeBron James, LAL ($9,800)

As long as LeBron is announced as available, he should enjoy his usual level of popularity, and even more so if Davis is announced as out.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,700)

Durant remains the Suns' usage leader without Devin Booker on the floor and is a threat to eclipse 50 FD points any time the latter sits out.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,100)

Kyrie is always highly rostered when Luka is sidelined due to the fact he's the team's usage leader by far when the star guard is off the floor.

Bobby Portis, MIL ($7,700)

Portis should remain very popular if Giannis remains sidelined after having scored 35.6 to 68 FD points in the last three games.

Key Values

Deandre Ayton, POR vs. DAL ($6,700)

Ayton has upside befitting a much higher salary, and he comes into Saturday's game having scored 31.8 to 50.6 FD points in three of the last four games. The veteran big man is averaging 35.2 FD points per contest overall in the 10 games since returning from an extended absence due to a finger injury, and he already has tallies of 28.9 and 31.8 FD points across 29 minutes per game in two recent meetings with the Mavs. Dallas will be down Dereck Lively in the frontcourt as well, and the Mavericks are allowing 52.4 FD points per contest to centers in the last 15 games.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW vs. PHO ($6,100)

Kuminga was spectacular in the absence of both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on Friday, producing 59.5 FD points over 36 minutes against the Clippers on the strength of a 34-point, 10-rebound double-double. While both players are expected to play Saturday, Kuminga has proven capable of plenty of productive nights in his second-unit role with the rest of the team healthy, averaging 27.9 FD points per game for the season and exceeding 30 FD points on 10 occasions across 28 games. The Suns have been especially generous to power forwards of late as well, surrendering 49.8 FD points per game to the position over the last 15 contests, including 50.4 per over the last seven.

Brook Lopez, MIL at CHI ($5,700)

Lopez has been a beneficiary of Giannis' current three-game absence, scoring 24.9 and 42.4 FD points in his last two contests and taking double-digit shot attempts in all three. The first score was accomplished against the Bulls two games ago, and Lopez also has another performance of 43.5 FD points versus Chicago this season back on Nov. 20. The Bulls are ranked No. 26 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (45.9) and have surrendered 55.8 FD points per game to the position on the season, furthering Lopez's case whether Antetokounmpo returns or not.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kelly Oubre, PHI at UTA ($5,600); Malik Beasley, DET at DEN ($5,500)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.