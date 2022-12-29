NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at IND

Cavs on two-game slide.

OKC at CHA

Thunder have won four of last five games.

LAC at BOS

Celtics 14-5 at home.

MEM at TOR

Grizzlies on two-game slide.

NYK at SAS

Knicks on four-game slide.

HOU at DAL

Mavs on four-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee): Questionable

OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Kelly Oubre (hand): Doubtful

Nick Richards (ankle), Cody Martin (knee): OUT

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Fred VanVleet (back), Christian Koloko (knee): Questionable

Otto Porter (toe): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (hip): Questionable

Obi Toppin (leg), RJ Barrett (finger): OUT

SAS - Keldon Johnson (back), Devin Vassell (knee), Doug McDermott (knee): Questionable

HOU - Eric Gordon (groin): Questionable

DAL - Reggie Bullock (illness): Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,100) at Hornets

GIlgeous-Alexander surpassed 50 DK points in six of his last 10 games, with a high of 73.5. He averages 10.3 free-throw attempts per game and has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth most free throws per game. The Hornets also give up the league's third most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field.

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($6,900) at Hornets

Giddey is averaging 14.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in his last 10 outings, with more than 43 DK points in three and a high of 55.5. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play and pad his stats against the Hornets, who struggle defensively and give up the league's second-most rebounds per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($7,800) at Celtics

Leonard is averaging 19.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals through nine games played in December, including one meeting with the Celtics, where he totaled 47.3 DK points. He played more than 30 minutes in his last five outings and should be up for another substantial effort coming in off a day's rest.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,500) at Spurs

Randle topped 52 DK points in four straight games, including a high of 60.5 in the last outing and is averaging 27.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10. He should excel against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 120.5 points per game, including the second-most points in the paint.

Mason Plumlee, Hornets ($5,800) vs. Thunder

Plumlee is averaging 11.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 30 DK points and high of 40. He should prosper against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,000) vs. Rockets

Doncic is coming off a historic performance, where he finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block, for a total of 110.8 DK points. He is averaging 34.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals across his last 10 games, including an encounter with the Rockets, where he went off for a total of 82 DK points. He should find continued success, as the Rockets give up a league-high 14.1 three-pointers per game and the second most points per game to point guards.

Value Picks

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,100) at Pacers

Love is averaging 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists over the last five outings, with a high of 28.8 DK points. He should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's third most rebounds per game and also the sixth most points per game to centers.

Cedi Osman, Cavaliers ($3,500) at Pacers

With a high of 31.5 and a low of 9.5 DK points in the last five games, Osman is a high-risk, high-reward selection. However, he logged 20.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Pacers and should benefit from the fact that they give up the league's third most free throws per game.

Kenyon Martin, Rockets ($4,400) at Mavericks

Martin is averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 10 games, with a high of 31.3 DK points. He tallied 21.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Mavericks and should benefit once again, as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,900) vs. Grizzlies

Trent continues to provide a boost off the bench, averaging 17.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 30 minutes per outing. He should flourish against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's fourth most three-pointers per game.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,500) vs. Cavaliers

Nembhard surpassed 20 DK points in five of the last 10 games, while he averaged 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He has a tough matchup against the Cavs but could be up for added responsibility if Tyrese Haliburton is sidelined.

