Clint Capela Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Capela (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Capela will miss an 18th straight game for the Hawks due to a sprained left hand. Atlanta will continue to turn to Onyeka Okongwu, Dominick Barlow and Mouhamed Gueye to shoulder the load at the center position heading into the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday.
