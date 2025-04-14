Fantasy Basketball
Clint Capela headshot

Clint Capela Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Capela (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Capela will miss an 18th straight game for the Hawks due to a sprained left hand. Atlanta will continue to turn to Onyeka Okongwu, Dominick Barlow and Mouhamed Gueye to shoulder the load at the center position heading into the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday.

Clint Capela
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
