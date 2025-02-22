Coby White Injury: Leaves game due to ankle injury

White went to the locker room during the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Suns due to a right ankle injury, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

White's right foot landed on Nick Richard's foot while the former was passing the ball out of the paint. White immediately went down in pain and was helped to the locker room shortly after. Kevin Huerter would be in line to see increased playing time in the second half should White not return.