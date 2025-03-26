Coby White Injury: Likely to play against LAL

White (toe) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

White has been on a hot streak lately, and he won't let a toe injury keep him off the floor against the visiting Lakers on Thursday. The 24-year-old guard is having a strong year with the Bulls, averaging a career-high 20.3 points per game to go along with 3.6 rebounds. 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals for Chicago.