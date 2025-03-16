Coby White Injury: Likely to play Monday

White (toe) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Utah.

White has played through right toe inflammation as of late, but it shouldn't prevent him from playing in Monday's interconference bout. He should continue to see a bump in usage due to Lonzo Ball (wrist) being out and Josh Giddey (ankle) unlikely to play. White has scored at least 21 points in each of his last eight outings, and over that span he has shot 46.7 percent from the field.