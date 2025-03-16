Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Likely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

White (toe) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Utah.

White has played through right toe inflammation as of late, but it shouldn't prevent him from playing in Monday's interconference bout. He should continue to see a bump in usage due to Lonzo Ball (wrist) being out and Josh Giddey (ankle) unlikely to play. White has scored at least 21 points in each of his last eight outings, and over that span he has shot 46.7 percent from the field.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now