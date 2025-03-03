Coby White Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

White (thumb) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

The left thumb sprain is a new injury for White, though he is still expected to suit up Tuesday. The combo guard has appeared in 14 straight outings (13 starts), averaging 18.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers across 32.9 minutes per game. If White is unexpectedly sidelined, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry could see a bump in minutes.