Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Coby White headshot

Coby White Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 2:52pm

White (thumb) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

The left thumb sprain is a new injury for White, though he is still expected to suit up Tuesday. The combo guard has appeared in 14 straight outings (13 starts), averaging 18.5 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers across 32.9 minutes per game. If White is unexpectedly sidelined, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry could see a bump in minutes.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now