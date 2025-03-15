Fantasy Basketball
Coby White

Coby White News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

White (toe) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

White continues to work through a right toe injury, though he hasn't missed a game since Jan. 27. He should see a significant bump in usage for as long as Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Josh Giddey (ankle) are sidelined. White has averaged 24.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals over 34.6 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls

