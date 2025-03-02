Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

White (toe) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As expected, White and Josh Giddey (ankle) have been upgraded from probable to available, but Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Kevin Huerter (knee) have been ruled out. White finished with 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 125-115 overtime win over the Raptors, marking his highest-scoring outing since Feb. 8.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now