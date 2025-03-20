Coby White News: Drops 24 points in defeat

White finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 loss to Phoenix.

White has been a rock-solid contributor for the Bulls this season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 62 games. Injuries to Lonzo Ball (ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) have thinned out competition for his role, and Tre Jones' presence hasn't affected White's results at all. Since Jones' arrival from the Spurs, the backcourt duo has performed well together.