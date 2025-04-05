Coby White News: Erupts for 31 against Portland

White notched 31 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The 25-year-old guard continu8es to surge toward the playoffs. White has drained at least one three-pointer in 13 straight games, averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 boards, 4.4 assists and 2.9 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from long distance. However, Lonzo Ball (wrist) could return to the lineup as soon as Sunday, likely cutting into White's usage.