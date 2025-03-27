Coby White News: Excellent month continues in win

White (toe) produced 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and nine assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-117 win over the Lakers.

White poured in a team-high 26 points Thursday, continuing his red-hot month of March as the Bulls push for a Play-In berth. The star guard has reached the 20-point marker in each of his 13 appearances this month, averaging 29.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 36.4 minutes while shooting 49.6 percent from the field.