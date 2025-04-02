Coby White News: Game-high 28 points Tuesday

White registered 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 137-118 victory over Toronto.

White led all scorers Tuesday while shooting an efficient 62.5 percent from the field. It was a nice bounce-back effort from his seven-point outing against the Thunder on Monday, and he has scored at least 20 points in all but one game since Feb. 28. Over that span, White has averaged 27.5 points on 49.7 percent shooting (including 37.1 percent from three on 8.2 3PA/G), 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 35.4 minutes per contest.