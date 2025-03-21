Coby White News: Game-high 35 points in win

White accumulated 35 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT), five assists and one rebound over 38 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 win over the Kings.

White put up a season-high 14 free-throw attempts en route to a game-high mark in points. The 25-year-old has racked up five outings with at least 30 points on the season. Additionally, he has scored 20-plus points in 11 consecutive contests. White has been impressive this season, and he is on pace to average a career-high 19.8 points per game. Over his last five outings, the sixth-year combo guard has averaged 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 three-pointers across 36.6 minutes per contest.