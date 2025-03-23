Coby White News: Game-high 36 points in win

White provided 36 points (12-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 146-115 win over the Lakers.

White fueled the blowout win while delivering an efficient performance en route to a game-high 36 points. The star combo guard has scored 30-plus in each of the Bulls' last two outings, and he has reached that mark in six of his 64 regular-season appearances. White also racked up two steals in the win, marking the 14th time that he has recorded multiple swipes on the season.