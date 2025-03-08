Coby White News: Goes for 21 points in win

White ended Saturday's 114-109 victory over the Heat with 21 points (6-16 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes.

White has been dealing with a toe injury in recent days, but the guard has been powering through the pain, and based on his recent performances, it doesn't seem he's being bothered by the injury. White has surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his last five outings and is averaging 22.7 points per game in nine outings since the All-Star break.