Coby White News: Held in check

White contributed five points (2-13 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 132-92 loss to Detroit.

The Bulls were run out of the building in a hurry, resulting in a season-low five points for White. The guard has been very reliable for most of the season, so fantasy managers can just chalk this up as an off night. Through 47 regular-season appearances, White is on pace to return eighth-round value in nine-category formats.