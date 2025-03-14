Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Leads Chicago in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

White finished with 31 points (12-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Nets.

White finished with a game-high mark in points, logging his fourth 30-plus-point outing on the season. Additionally, the 25-year-old recorded his seventh consecutive contest with 20 or more points. White has connected on at least three triples in four of his last five matchups, though he has shot only 32.7 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now