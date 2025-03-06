Coby White News: Leads Chicago to victory

White tallied 44 points (16-28 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 win over the Magic.

White saw more opportunities yet again with both Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Nikola Vucevic (calf) remaining sidelined, and he didn't shy away from the spotlight. White set new season highs in points and field-goal attempts, ultimately doing just enough to emerge victorious. The North Carolina product is now averaging 29.8 points over his last four appearances.