Coby White News: Lights it up from deep to lead team

White racked up 37 points (12-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 victory over the Hornets.

White was red-hot from three in Sunday's battle, leading all players in threes made and scoring while finishing second among Bulls in assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals defensively. White posted his sixth outing of the season with 35 or more points, doing so in four of his last 10 appearances.