Coby White News: Lights it up from deep to lead team
White racked up 37 points (12-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 victory over the Hornets.
White was red-hot from three in Sunday's battle, leading all players in threes made and scoring while finishing second among Bulls in assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals defensively. White posted his sixth outing of the season with 35 or more points, doing so in four of his last 10 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now