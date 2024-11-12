Coby White News: Plays well in loss

White contributed 20 points (5-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to Cleveland.

This was White's seventh game of the campaign with at least 20 points, and he matched his season-best mark of four steals in the loss. White has played excellent in November, posting averages of 19.8 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.8 three-pointers over the past six games.