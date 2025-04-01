Coby White News: Posts dud Monday

White amassed seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 145-117 loss to the Thunder.

White was limited to 23 minutes Monday and struggled badly against one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and this seven-point effort signaled the end of his 15-game streak with at least 20 points. White was magnificent throughout the month of March, though, averaging 27.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.