Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Coby White headshot

Coby White News: Will play vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

White (toe) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.

White is dealing with a toe injury, but he won't let that keep him off the floor Thursday against Los Angeles. The veteran guard has been red hot as of late, scoring 35 or more points in three straight games for the Bulls, and he will likely be leaned on to put up points in the rematch against JJ Redick's squad in Chicago.

Coby White
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now