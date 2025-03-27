Coby White News: Will play vs. LAL
White (toe) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
White is dealing with a toe injury, but he won't let that keep him off the floor Thursday against Los Angeles. The veteran guard has been red hot as of late, scoring 35 or more points in three straight games for the Bulls, and he will likely be leaned on to put up points in the rematch against JJ Redick's squad in Chicago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now