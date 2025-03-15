Fantasy Basketball
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Knecht is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to back soreness.

Knecht contributed 32 points (13-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Friday's 131-126 loss to the Nuggets, and he continues to prove he can be relied upon when needed. The rookie carries a probable tag, but that suggests he should be available to suit up Sunday if needed.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
