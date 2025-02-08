Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht Injury: Returning to LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

The trade between the Lakers and Hornets involving Knecht, Mark Williams and Cam Reddish was rescinded Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

McMenamin added that the Lakers said the trade fell through because the Hornets failed to satisfy a condition of the deal. Bobby Marks of ESPN.com relays that because the deadline has passed, the trade was not allowed to be amended. Knecht was averaging 20.7 minutes per game ahead of the trade deadline, but his role may look different in the second half, as Luka Doncic's arrival will push Austin Reaves to shooting guard.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now