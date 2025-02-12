Dalton Knecht News: Officially part of rotation

Coach J.J. Redick said Wednesday that Knecht will be part of the Lakers' rotation for Wednesday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Knecht missed the Lakers' game Monday for personal reasons after his trade to Charlotte was rescinded. However, he'll be in uniform and part of the rotation for Wednesday's game. Knecht is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists across 20.7 minutes per game this season.