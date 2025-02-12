Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Officially part of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Coach J.J. Redick said Wednesday that Knecht will be part of the Lakers' rotation for Wednesday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Knecht missed the Lakers' game Monday for personal reasons after his trade to Charlotte was rescinded. However, he'll be in uniform and part of the rotation for Wednesday's game. Knecht is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists across 20.7 minutes per game this season.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now