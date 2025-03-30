Daniel Gafford Injury: Likely to play Monday

Gafford (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Gafford hasn't played since Feb. 10, when he suffered a Grade 3 right MCL sprain in a loss to the Kings. He's been practicing for nearly two weeks, and Gafford looks to have made enough progress to put himself on track to return Monday. It's unclear whether Gafford will start if he's available, but his ability to play would leave fewer minutes available for centers Kai Jones and Dwight Powell.