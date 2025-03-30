Daniel Gafford Injury: Nearing return

Gafford (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Gafford hasn't played since suffering a Grade 3 right MCL sprain against the Kings on Feb. 10. He was assigned to the G League's Texas Legends on March 21 to get some practice reps in, and his probable tag indicates that he has a good chance at returning to action Monday. It's unclear whether Gafford will start upon his return, but his ability to play will eat into the minutes of Kai Jones and Dwight Powell.