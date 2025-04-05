Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Gafford (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford will sit this game after playing in each of the Mavericks' last three contests. The team is being cautious with Gafford's workload, as he missed 21 consecutive games between Feb. 12 and March 29. His next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

