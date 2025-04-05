Daniel Gafford Injury: Not playing Saturday

Gafford (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford will sit this game after playing in each of the Mavericks' last three contests. The team is being cautious with Gafford's workload, as he missed 21 consecutive games between Feb. 12 and March 29. His next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Wednesday.