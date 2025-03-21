Fantasy Basketball
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Practicing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 9:42am

The Mavericks assigned Gafford (knee) to the G League's Texas Legends on Friday to participate in a 3-on-3 practice and will recall him after, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Gafford hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a right MCL sprain but appears to be ramping up toward a return to action. With Dereck Lively (ankle) and Anthony Davis (adductor) also set to practice in the G League, Dallas could receive a massive boost in their frontcourt before the end of the regular season.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
