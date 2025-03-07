Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:03am

The Mavericks announced Friday that Gafford (knee) is showing progress in his recovery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gafford was diagnosed with a Grade 3 right MCL sprain in mid-February and was expected to miss at least six weeks. However, the 26-year-old big man appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery and will likely look to return to action by the beginning of April. With Dereck Lively (ankle) also still out, Dwight Powell should continue to start at center until Dallas' typical starters are healthy.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now