Daniel Gafford Injury: Questionable Saturday

Gafford (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Gafford has played the last three games for the Mavericks after returning from a 21-game absence due to a knee issue. However, he is in danger of missing Saturday's game in Los Angeles, which would likely result in Dereck Lively (ankle) seeing extended minutes in the frontcourt along with Kai Jones and Dwight Powell.