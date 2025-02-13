Daniel Gafford Injury: Set to miss at least six weeks

Gafford has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 right MCL sprain, which will keep him out of the lineup for the Mavericks for at least six weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Gafford has a sprained right MCL that will keep him sidelined for at least six weeks, a costly blow for the frontcourt in Dallas. Anthony Davis (adductor) and Dereck Lively (ankle) are also on the mend. Now, all three players are expected to miss a significant amount of time. These injuries further exacerbate the team's problems in the paint, which need to be addressed if the Mavericks want to have any chance of being a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference come playoff time.