Daniel Gafford Injury: Won't return due to knee injury

Gafford won't return to Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee sprain.

It didn't take long for the medical staff to rule Gafford out for the remainder of the game after he required assistance walking back to the locker room in the second quarter. The big man will finish the game with four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 10 minutes. With the Mavericks already thin at center, Kylor Kelley and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates to pick up the slack the rest of the way.