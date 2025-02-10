Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford Injury: Won't return due to knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Gafford won't return to Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee sprain.

It didn't take long for the medical staff to rule Gafford out for the remainder of the game after he required assistance walking back to the locker room in the second quarter. The big man will finish the game with four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 10 minutes. With the Mavericks already thin at center, Kylor Kelley and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates to pick up the slack the rest of the way.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now