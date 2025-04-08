Daniel Gafford News: Cleared from injury report

Gafford (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Gafford didn't play in Saturday's game against the Clippers as the Mavericks monitor his workload, but he's all set to be available for Wednesday. Across his last three appearances since returning from an extended absence, Gafford has averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.3 blocks in 19.2 minutes while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. Dereck Lively could head back to the second unit against Los Angeles.