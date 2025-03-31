Daniel Gafford News: Cleared to play Monday

Gafford (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Nets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford will return from a 21-game absence due to a right MCL sprain, though he'll operate under a minutes restriction of 15-to-20 minutes, per Afseth. The 26-year-old averaged 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 assists across 21.9 minutes per game in 51 appearances prior to sustaining the injury.