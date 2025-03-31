Daniel Gafford News: Starting in return
Gafford is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Nets on Monday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford will get the start Monday in his return from a 21-game absence due to a right MCL sprain and will be restricted to 15-to-20 minutes, per Afseth. Prior to his injury, Gafford was averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 blocks over 21.9 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now