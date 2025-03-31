Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Gafford headshot

Daniel Gafford News: Starting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 5:12pm

Gafford is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Nets on Monday, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Gafford will get the start Monday in his return from a 21-game absence due to a right MCL sprain and will be restricted to 15-to-20 minutes, per Afseth. Prior to his injury, Gafford was averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 blocks over 21.9 minutes per game.

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now