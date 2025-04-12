Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Not playing vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Garland is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to a left toe injury.

Garland recorded 26 points and 13 assists in Friday's win over the Knicks, but the star floor general will be sidelined for the regular-season finale while recovering from a toe problem. The Cavaliers have already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so their focus right now is to have their key players such as Garland and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) at full fitness for the first round. The playoffs start on April 19.

