Darius Garland News: Shooting woes in win Thursday

Garland logged 10 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Spurs.

Garland delivered his second-lowest scoring outing since the All-Star break Thursday, and he has shot only 40.4 percent from the field in his last three appearances. However, the star point guard was one assist shy of a double-double, dishing out at least eight dimes for the third time over his last five games. In that five-game span, the All-Star has averaged 16.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest.