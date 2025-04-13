Fantasy Basketball
Davion Mitchell headshot

Davion Mitchell News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 10:42am

Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for the Heat on Sunday against the Wizards.

The Heat will rest their star players Sunday to prepare for the Play-In Tournament, resulting in a revamped first unit. Mitchell has been a starter 36 times this season, averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat
