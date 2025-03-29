Davon Reed News: Team-high 28 points in G League

Reed logged 28 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four steals over 43 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 124-122 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Reed led the Squadron in scoring Friday, with 20 of his 28 points coming in the second half. He made his debut for Birmingham on March 4 after previously playing for Mexico City, and over his last five G League outings he has averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.5 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.