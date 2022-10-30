NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP at LAC (-2.5), O/U: 224.5

WAS at BOS (-8.5), O/U: 225

NYK at CLE (-4.5), O/U: 222.5

GSW (-8) at DET, O/U: 230.5

MIN (-6) at SAS, O/U: 235.5

ORL at DAL (-9), O/U: 216.5

HOU at PHX (-12), O/U: 228

DEN (-4) at LAL, O/U: 220.5

The Timberwolves-Spurs clash for the third time this season, which gives a good sample for what can be expected from the matchup.

The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back, but should be able to fill it up against the Pistons' subpar defense.

The Rockets-Suns is expected to be highest scoring game dominated by high-level guard play. There is also good value to be found as both sides are dealing with key injuries.

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Herbert Jones (knee), Zion Williamson (hip): Questionable

Dyson Daniels (ankle), Brandon Ingram (concussion), Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness): OUT

WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (back): Questionable

Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): OUT

CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle), Darius Garland (eye), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

GSW - Jordan Poole (ankle): Questionable

Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

DET - Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Jordan McLaughlin (heel): Questionable

SAS - Josh Richardson (back): Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT

DAL - Frank Ntilikina (ankle), JaVale McGee (rest): Questionable

Davis Bertans (knee): OUT

HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle): Questionable

Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee), Eric Gordon (groin): OUT

PHX - Ish Wainright (back), Deandre Ayton (ankle), Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Davon Reed (personal): Questionable

Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (foot): Probable

Anthony Davis (back), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): Questionable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul, Suns ($7,100) vs. Rockets

Paul is off to a quiet but steady start averaging 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He went over 35 DK points in three of the last four games, with a high of 44. Paul faces a favorable matchup against a Rockets team allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.1 percent from the field.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,300) vs. Wizards

The Celtics are coming off a tough loss, but Brown stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game. He's also gone over 45 DK points in three of the last five games.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($7,900) at Spurs

The Spurs meet the Timberwolves for the third time in four games. Edwards was quiet in the first meeting with only 23.5 DK points, but bounced back in the next encounter with 34 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He should be up for another big night as San Antonio's giving up 122 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.9 percent from the field.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,500) at Spurs

Towns logged impressive totals in two meetings with the Spurs averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He should produce another big night thanks to a significant size advantage.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($7,700) at Celtics

Porzingis has topped 30 DK points in four of five games. He's also averaging 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting an efficient 48 percent from the field, including 42 percent from deep. Looking at the opponent, the Celtics are giving up an average of 118.6 points while allowing opponents to go 48.5 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,000) at Lakers

The reigning MVP continues his dominance by averaging 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals. He has a favorable matchup against the struggling Lakers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and at a size disadvantage. Jokic went over 60 DK points twice in the last four games while averaging 27.5 points and 15.0 rebounds in two meetings with the Lakers last season.

Value Picks

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,600) vs. Wizards

With Malcolm Brogdon listed as questionable, White could be up for additional playing time. He's averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, including one effort of 42.5 DK points.

Evan Fournier, Knicks ($4,400) at Cavaliers

Fournier is averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25 minutes per game. He topped 14 DK points in all five appearances, including two where he went over 22. Fournier has a chance to pick up some extra stats as the Cavs are giving up an average of 10.2 steals per game, which is second-worst in the league.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,500) vs. Wizards

Williams didn't play in the Celtics' last game due to a suspension, so he should be well rested and make an impact off the bench. He exceeded 26 DK points in two of four games while his last one was cut short by an ejection. Williams is also averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,600) vs. Knicks

Love continues do well as a reserve averaging 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He recorded at least 13 DK points in all five games, including one totalling 40 DK. Love faces a favorable matchup against the Knicks, who are giving up an NBA-second-highest average of 51.2 rebounds.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,400) vs. Warriors

Duren is averaging 8.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22 minutes per game. He went over 15 DK points in four of six games, highlighted by a 34 during the opener. Duran should do well at home against a Warriors team playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

