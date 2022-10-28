NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
ATL (-6) at DET, O/U: 227.5
CHA (-2.5) at ORL, O/U: 224.5
CLE at BOS (-6), O/U: 219
IND at WAS (-5), O/U: 230
PHI at TOR (-1.5), O/U: 213
NYK at MIL (-7), O/U: 223.5
LAL at MIN (-8.5), O/U: 227
CHI (-4.5) at SAS, O/U: 229
UTA at DEN (-8), O/U: 229.5
NOP at PHX (-6.5), O/U: 225
HOU at POR (-5), O/U: 225.5
Injuries to Monitor
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
DET - Jaden Ivey (illness): Questionable
Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
ORL - Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT
CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle), Darius Garland (eye), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee), Grant Williams (suspension): OUT
IND - Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
TOR - Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT
NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): OUT
MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (foot): Probable
Anthony Davis (back), Russell Westbrook (hamstring): Questionable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable
CHI - Zach LaVine (knee): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
SAS - Joshua Primo (glute), Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable
UTA - Walker Kessler (illness), Collin Sexton (oblique): Questionable
Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19), Rudy Gay (COVID-19): OUT
DEN - Michael Porter (back), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Davon Reed (personal): Questionable
Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT
NOP - Herbert Jones (knee), Zion Williamson (hip), Jose Alvarado (back), Dyson Daniels (ankle), CJ McCollum (finger): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (concussion), Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT
PHX - Ish Wainright (back): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT
HOU - Kevin Porter (quadriceps): Probable
Alperen Sengun (illness): Questionable
Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT
POR - Trendon Watford (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen): Questionable
Damian Lillard (calf), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Trae Young, Hawks ($9,800) at Pistons
Young is off to a hot start averaging 27.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists through four games. He went over 48 DK points in each outing with a high of 50.8 in the season opener. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up 120.2 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.1 percent from the field.
Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,600) vs. Pacers
Beal is averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists so far. He recorded a quieter performance in his last outing where he briefly left with a minor injury. Beal is expected to go against the Pacers and will have plenty of opportunity to come up big at home against a side giving up a whopping 122.0 points per game.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,900) at Spurs
DeRozan should succeed against his former club considering the Spurs are allowing an average of 121.6 points while letting opponents to shoot 50.4 percent from the field. With Zach LaVine listed as questionable, DeRozan could take over the offense.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,800) vs Hornets
Banchero has impressed to begin his NBA career averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks. He recorded a career-high 29 points in his last outing and has no reason to slow down at home against the defensively-deficient Hornets.
Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,900) vs. Sixers
The Raptors host the 76ers in the second of back-to-back meetings after Siakam put on a show with 20 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. He's averaging 25.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals along with 25.3 points on 48.9 percent shooting in nine matchups versus Philly last season.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) vs. Knicks
Antetokounmpo remains an unmatched force averaging 36.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He topped 40 points in two of the last three games and has managed a double-double in all three. Giannis also averaged 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds through four meetings with the Knicks last year.
Value Picks
Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,700) at Spurs
Drummond has been a solid bench contributor averaging 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds through five games, including two where he went over 25 DK points. He should have a size advantage against the Spurs' second unit.
Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,200) vs. Bulls
Sochan has started all five games and is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The rookie exceeded 20 DK in the last two.
Eric Gordon, Rockets ($4,600) at Trail Blazers
Gordon is averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He went over 18 DK points in all four games with a high of 27.5 last time out. Gordon should be able to get rolling on offense against Portland, who allow opponents to shoot 47.2 percent from the field.
Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,800) vs Cavaliers
Brogdon is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23 minutes off the bench and topped 20 DK points in three of four outings. He's set to have an advantage against the Cavs' shorthanded backcourt.
Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers ($4,400) vs Rockets
Sharpe is up for more playing time in the absence of Damian Lillard. He's averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over 16 minutes per game and registered 27 DK points in his last outing. He should face a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who are giving up an average of 117.6 points while letting opponents shoot 48.8 percent from the field.