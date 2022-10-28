NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 28

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 28

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
October 28, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL (-6) at DET, O/U: 227.5

CHA (-2.5) at ORL, O/U: 224.5

CLE at BOS (-6), O/U: 219

IND at WAS (-5), O/U: 230

PHI at TOR (-1.5), O/U: 213

NYK at MIL (-7), O/U: 223.5

LAL at MIN (-8.5), O/U: 227

CHI (-4.5) at SAS, O/U: 229

UTA at DEN (-8), O/U: 229.5

NOP at PHX (-6.5), O/U: 225

HOU at POR (-5), O/U: 225.5 

Injuries to Monitor  

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT  

DET - Jaden Ivey (illness): Questionable
Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT  

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable  
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT 

ORL - Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee),  Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT    

CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle), Darius Garland (eye), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT  

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee), Grant Williams (suspension): OUT  

IND - Daniel Theis (knee): OUT    

WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT 

TOR - Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): OUT   

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee): OUT 

LAL - LeBron James (foot): Probable
Anthony Davis (back), Russell Westbrook (hamstring): Questionable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT  

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable

CHI - Zach LaVine (knee): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

SAS - Joshua Primo (glute), Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable 

UTA - Walker Kessler (illness), Collin Sexton (oblique): Questionable
Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19), Rudy Gay (COVID-19): OUT   

DEN - Michael Porter (back), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Davon Reed (personal): Questionable
Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT  

NOP - Herbert Jones (knee), Zion Williamson (hip), Jose Alvarado (back), Dyson Daniels (ankle), CJ McCollum (finger): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (concussion), Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT 

PHX -  Ish Wainright (back): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT 

HOU - Kevin Porter (quadriceps): Probable
Alperen Sengun (illness): Questionable 
Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT 

POR - Trendon Watford (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen): Questionable 
Damian Lillard (calf), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT  

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,800) at Pistons 

Young is off to a hot start averaging 27.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists through four games. He went over 48 DK points in each outing with a high of 50.8 in the season opener. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up 120.2 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.1 percent from the field. 

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,600) vs. Pacers 

Beal is averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists so far. He recorded a quieter performance in his last outing where he briefly left with a minor injury. Beal is expected to go against the Pacers and will have plenty of opportunity to come up big at home against a side giving up a whopping 122.0 points per game. 

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,900) at Spurs 

DeRozan should succeed against his former club considering the Spurs are allowing an average of 121.6 points while letting opponents to shoot 50.4 percent from the field. With Zach LaVine listed as questionable, DeRozan could take over the offense. 

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,800) vs Hornets 

Banchero has impressed to begin his NBA career averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks. He recorded a career-high 29 points in his last outing and has no reason to slow down at home against the defensively-deficient Hornets. 

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,900) vs. Sixers 

The Raptors host the 76ers in the second of back-to-back meetings after Siakam put on a show with 20 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. He's averaging 25.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals along with 25.3 points on 48.9 percent shooting in nine matchups versus Philly last season. 

Expected Chalk 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) vs. Knicks 

Antetokounmpo remains an unmatched force averaging 36.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He topped 40 points in two of the last three games and has managed a double-double in all three. Giannis also averaged 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds through four meetings with the Knicks last year. 

Value Picks 

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,700) at Spurs 

Drummond has been a solid bench contributor averaging 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds through five games, including two where he went over 25 DK points. He should have a size advantage against the Spurs' second unit. 

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,200) vs. Bulls 

Sochan has started all five games and is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The rookie exceeded 20 DK in the last two.

Eric Gordon, Rockets ($4,600) at Trail Blazers 

Gordon is averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He went over 18 DK points in all four games with a high of 27.5 last time out. Gordon should be able to get rolling on offense against Portland, who allow opponents to shoot 47.2 percent from the field. 

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,800) vs Cavaliers 

Brogdon is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23 minutes off the bench and topped 20 DK points in three of four outings. He's set to have an advantage against the Cavs' shorthanded backcourt. 

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers ($4,400) vs Rockets 

Sharpe is up for more playing time in the absence of Damian Lillard. He's averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over 16 minutes per game and registered 27 DK points in his last outing. He should face a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who are giving up an average of 117.6 points while letting opponents shoot 48.8 percent from the field. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo! Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 28
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo! Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 28
NBA Picks Today - Free Expert Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 27
NBA Picks Today - Free Expert Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 27
Around the Association: Giannis Goes Off, Lillard Goes Down + More from Wednesday's NBA Slate
Around the Association: Giannis Goes Off, Lillard Goes Down + More from Wednesday's NBA Slate
Fantasy Basketball: LeVert, Hartenstein Among Early Season Drop Candidates
Fantasy Basketball: LeVert, Hartenstein Among Early Season Drop Candidates
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, Oct. 27
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, Oct. 27
NBA DFS Picks - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 27
NBA DFS Picks - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 27