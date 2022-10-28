NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL (-6) at DET, O/U: 227.5

CHA (-2.5) at ORL, O/U: 224.5

CLE at BOS (-6), O/U: 219

IND at WAS (-5), O/U: 230

PHI at TOR (-1.5), O/U: 213

NYK at MIL (-7), O/U: 223.5

LAL at MIN (-8.5), O/U: 227

CHI (-4.5) at SAS, O/U: 229

UTA at DEN (-8), O/U: 229.5

NOP at PHX (-6.5), O/U: 225

HOU at POR (-5), O/U: 225.5

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

DET - Jaden Ivey (illness): Questionable

Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT

CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle), Darius Garland (eye), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee), Grant Williams (suspension): OUT

IND - Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

TOR - Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (foot): Probable

Anthony Davis (back), Russell Westbrook (hamstring): Questionable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb), Cole Swider (foot): OUT

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable

CHI - Zach LaVine (knee): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

SAS - Joshua Primo (glute), Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable

UTA - Walker Kessler (illness), Collin Sexton (oblique): Questionable

Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19), Rudy Gay (COVID-19): OUT

DEN - Michael Porter (back), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Davon Reed (personal): Questionable

Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

NOP - Herbert Jones (knee), Zion Williamson (hip), Jose Alvarado (back), Dyson Daniels (ankle), CJ McCollum (finger): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (concussion), Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

PHX - Ish Wainright (back): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT

HOU - Kevin Porter (quadriceps): Probable

Alperen Sengun (illness): Questionable

Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT

POR - Trendon Watford (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen): Questionable

Damian Lillard (calf), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,800) at Pistons

Young is off to a hot start averaging 27.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists through four games. He went over 48 DK points in each outing with a high of 50.8 in the season opener. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up 120.2 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.1 percent from the field.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,600) vs. Pacers

Beal is averaging 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists so far. He recorded a quieter performance in his last outing where he briefly left with a minor injury. Beal is expected to go against the Pacers and will have plenty of opportunity to come up big at home against a side giving up a whopping 122.0 points per game.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,900) at Spurs

DeRozan should succeed against his former club considering the Spurs are allowing an average of 121.6 points while letting opponents to shoot 50.4 percent from the field. With Zach LaVine listed as questionable, DeRozan could take over the offense.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,800) vs Hornets

Banchero has impressed to begin his NBA career averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks. He recorded a career-high 29 points in his last outing and has no reason to slow down at home against the defensively-deficient Hornets.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,900) vs. Sixers

The Raptors host the 76ers in the second of back-to-back meetings after Siakam put on a show with 20 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. He's averaging 25.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals along with 25.3 points on 48.9 percent shooting in nine matchups versus Philly last season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) vs. Knicks

Antetokounmpo remains an unmatched force averaging 36.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He topped 40 points in two of the last three games and has managed a double-double in all three. Giannis also averaged 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds through four meetings with the Knicks last year.

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,700) at Spurs

Drummond has been a solid bench contributor averaging 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds through five games, including two where he went over 25 DK points. He should have a size advantage against the Spurs' second unit.

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($4,200) vs. Bulls

Sochan has started all five games and is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The rookie exceeded 20 DK in the last two.

Eric Gordon, Rockets ($4,600) at Trail Blazers

Gordon is averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He went over 18 DK points in all four games with a high of 27.5 last time out. Gordon should be able to get rolling on offense against Portland, who allow opponents to shoot 47.2 percent from the field.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,800) vs Cavaliers

Brogdon is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23 minutes off the bench and topped 20 DK points in three of four outings. He's set to have an advantage against the Cavs' shorthanded backcourt.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers ($4,400) vs Rockets

Sharpe is up for more playing time in the absence of Damian Lillard. He's averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over 16 minutes per game and registered 27 DK points in his last outing. He should face a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who are giving up an average of 117.6 points while letting opponents shoot 48.8 percent from the field.

