De'Aaron Fox headshot

De'Aaron Fox News: Leads all scorers with 32 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Fox ended with 32 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Fox scored a game-high 32 points, the most he has scored since arriving in San Antonio prior to the trade deadline. Although a season-ending health score for Victor Wembanyama has set the Spurs back a little when it comes to their timeline, Fox has been able to deliver serviceable production on most nights. Over the past 14 games, he is averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
