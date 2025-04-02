Dean Wade Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Wade (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade popped up late on the injury report due to an illness, which appears severe enough from him to miss his first game since Feb. 20. Isaac Okoro, Javonte Green and Sam Merrill are all candidates to see an increase in playing time off the bench due to Wade's absence. Wade's next chance to play is Friday against San Antonio.