Derrick White headshot

Derrick White Injury: Exits to locker room Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 5:28pm

White exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury during the second quarter of Thursday's game against Philadelphia, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

White appeared to lose a tooth after taking an elbow to the face from an opposing player, and he left the court with a towel over his face. If the combo guard joins Jaylen Brown (knee), Jrue Holiday (finger) and Sam Hauser (ankle) on the shelf, Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
