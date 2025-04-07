Derrick White Injury: Likely to play against Knicks

White is probable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right big toe, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics have a loaded injury report for Tuesday, but White is expected to be available. The 30-year-old guard has suited up in 10 straight games, during which he's averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes.