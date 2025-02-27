Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Bane (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Left groin soreness is a new issue for Bane, who hasn't sat out since the Feb. 5 win over the Raptors. The Grizzlies could have the star guard go through pregame warmups Friday before deciding on his status. If Bane cannot suit up against New York, Luke Kennard stands out as the most likely candidate to step into Memphis' starting lineup.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
