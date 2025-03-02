Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Appears past hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Bane (hip) is not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks.

Bane wasn't able to play during Saturday's loss to the Spurs due to left hip soreness. The injury doesn't appear severe enough for him to necessitate a second absence, and Bane should be available to play Monday barring any setbacks. He finished the month of February having averaged 20.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 35.3 minutes per game.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
