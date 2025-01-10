Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Chips in 16 points vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:01am

Bane amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Rockets.

Bane returned Thursday from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, and he finished the contest as Memphis' third-leading scorer behind Ja Morant (27) and Jaren Jackson (21). Over his last 10 outings, Bane has averaged 20.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 30.1 minutes per game.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
